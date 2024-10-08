'Love Island USA' star HANNAH SMITH arrested for threatening to kill a policeman







Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - Reality TV star Hannah Smith, known for her appearance on season 6 of "Love Island USA," was arrested on September 30 in Atlanta for allegedly threatening to kill a police officer, TMZ has reported.

According to police documents obtained by the outlet, the incident occurred at a concert venue where Smith was escorted out for disorderly conduct. A police officer attempted to help her into an Uber, but the situation escalated when Smith allegedly swung at the officer with a closed fist.

After being handcuffed, the officer claims Smith tried to kick them multiple times. While being transported to jail, Smith reportedly threatened to kill both the officer and the officer's sister.





Smith was charged with two felonies: terroristic threats and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. She was released on bail the following day and has since resumed posting on social media without mentioning the arrest.

Fans may recall Smith from the latest season of "Love Island USA," where she entered the villa on Day 1, initially coupling with Kendall Washington. However, their relationship was short-lived, as Kendall later coupled with Nicole Jacky, reaching the finals before splitting after the show. Smith was eliminated from the villa on Day 10 after failing to form a lasting connection.