Singer LIAM PAYNE's behaviour before his death looks like the effect of a hallucinogenic - Police







Monday, October 22, 2024 - Liam Payne may have been under the influence of a powerful drug, known as "cristal," when he died, according to police in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Authorities told TMZ that their operating theory is that the former One Direction star was high on the substance, which is notorious for causing psychotic attacks, hallucinations, and extreme mood swings.

These effects often lead to aggressive behavior, raising concerns about Payne's mental state at the time of his death.

Police believe Payne's erratic behavior may be linked to the drug, following disturbing findings from inside his hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. Photos from the scene reveal that his room was severely trashed — with a smashed TV, broken objects, and drug paraphernalia scattered throughout.

Investigators are now considering whether Payne's use of "cristal" could explain the chaotic state of his room and his apparent suicide. Payne reportedly jumped to his death from the balcony of his third-floor suite, and police suspect that he may have been hallucinating due to the drug's potent effects.

Although authorities have yet to confirm the presence of "cristal" in Payne’s system, they are awaiting toxicology results on the narcotics and medications found in his room.

The singer had previously opened up about battling suicidal thoughts during his One Direction days, when he struggled with drug addiction. Earlier this year, however, Payne claimed he was sober, making the recent developments all the more tragic.

The investigation into Liam Payne’s death is ongoing as police work to determine what role, if any, "cristal" or other substances may have played in his untimely demise.