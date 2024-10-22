Singer LIAM PAYNE's behaviour before his death looks like the effect of a hallucinogenic - Police

Monday, October 22, 2024 - Liam Payne may have been under the influence of a powerful drug, known as "cristal," when he died, according to police in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Authorities told TMZ that their operating
theory is that the former One Direction star was high on the substance, which
is notorious for causing psychotic attacks, hallucinations, and extreme mood
swings.
These effects often lead to aggressive behavior, raising
concerns about Payne's mental state at the time of his death.
Police believe Payne's erratic behavior may be linked to the
drug, following disturbing findings from inside his hotel room at the CasaSur
Palermo Hotel. Photos from the scene reveal that his room was severely trashed
— with a smashed TV, broken objects, and drug paraphernalia scattered
throughout.
Investigators are now considering whether Payne's use of
"cristal" could explain the chaotic state of his room and his
apparent suicide. Payne reportedly jumped to his death from the balcony of his
third-floor suite, and police suspect that he may have been hallucinating due
to the drug's potent effects.
Although authorities have yet to confirm the presence of
"cristal" in Payne’s system, they are awaiting toxicology results on
the narcotics and medications found in his room.
The singer had previously opened up about battling suicidal
thoughts during his One Direction days, when he struggled with drug addiction.
Earlier this year, however, Payne claimed he was sober, making the recent
developments all the more tragic.
The investigation into Liam Payne’s death is ongoing as
police work to determine what role, if any, "cristal" or other
substances may have played in his untimely demise.
