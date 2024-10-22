Cleaner left dangling from 16th-floor window after she slipped while cleaning (PHOTOs and VIDEO)







Monday, October 22, 2024 - This is the dramatic moment a screaming woman clings on for her life while dangling from a ledge of a high rise apartment block after she slipped while cleaning the windows.

The incident took place in Guaruja, a coastal town near Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday, October 15, with reports saying that the cleaner was hanging from the windowsill for five minutes.

The footage, filmed by a man in another building across the street, shows the woman holding on by her fingertips as she hangs from the 16th floor of the building.

Horrified onlookers can be heard shouting out in the street below before she is finally pulled back inside the building by people inside the apartment.





Watch the video below.