Model and reality show star BLAC CHYNA engaged to boyfriend DERRICK MILANO

Monday, October 22, 2024 - Blac Chyna is officially engaged to rapper Derrick Milano after he popped the question during Howard University’s homecoming celebration, Yard Fest.
According to TMZ, Derrick got down on one knee
in front of thousands of spectators, offering Chyna a dazzling ring — and she
happily said “Yes!”
Chyna, who has been dating Derrick for over a year, accepted
the proposal surrounded by a crowd of cheering fans. Her mother, Tokyo Toni,
was also present to witness the special moment, adding to the excitement.
The couple made their relationship official in September
2023, but their love story actually began months earlier. In May 2023, Chyna
posted a touching video montage on social media celebrating their one-year
anniversary. She expressed her love and gratitude for Derrick in the heartfelt
post, writing, "Reflecting on a year of pure magic and joy with you, my
dearest Derrick. Your love, support, and friendship have filled my life with
light and warmth. Here’s to countless more years of love and togetherness."
This engagement marks Chyna’s third, having previously been
engaged to Tyga and Rob Kardashian. Chyna shares two children from her past
relationships — son, King Cairo, with Tyga, and daughter, Dream, with Rob
Kardashian. However, neither of her previous engagements resulted in marriage,
as both relationships ended before the wedding.
As Chyna and Derrick step into this new chapter together,
fans are hopeful that the third time will indeed be the charm for the reality
star and her rapper fiancé.
Only @HowardU #YardFest can make MAGIC happen like this 🙌🏽🙌🏽— THE PARTY KINGPIN !! (@DJQUICKSILVA) October 18, 2024
My guy @DerrickMilano just popped the BIG question to the HomeTeam @BLACCHYNA 💍
CONGRATS 🎊 🎉 #BlackLove 🫶🏽 #QuickSilva #HowardHomecoming #Marriage pic.twitter.com/1dWZ7yulB9
