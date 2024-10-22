Model and reality show star BLAC CHYNA engaged to boyfriend DERRICK MILANO







Monday, October 22, 2024 - Blac Chyna is officially engaged to rapper Derrick Milano after he popped the question during Howard University’s homecoming celebration, Yard Fest.

According to TMZ, Derrick got down on one knee in front of thousands of spectators, offering Chyna a dazzling ring — and she happily said “Yes!”

Chyna, who has been dating Derrick for over a year, accepted the proposal surrounded by a crowd of cheering fans. Her mother, Tokyo Toni, was also present to witness the special moment, adding to the excitement.

The couple made their relationship official in September 2023, but their love story actually began months earlier. In May 2023, Chyna posted a touching video montage on social media celebrating their one-year anniversary. She expressed her love and gratitude for Derrick in the heartfelt post, writing, "Reflecting on a year of pure magic and joy with you, my dearest Derrick. Your love, support, and friendship have filled my life with light and warmth. Here’s to countless more years of love and togetherness."

This engagement marks Chyna’s third, having previously been engaged to Tyga and Rob Kardashian. Chyna shares two children from her past relationships — son, King Cairo, with Tyga, and daughter, Dream, with Rob Kardashian. However, neither of her previous engagements resulted in marriage, as both relationships ended before the wedding.

As Chyna and Derrick step into this new chapter together, fans are hopeful that the third time will indeed be the charm for the reality star and her rapper fiancé.