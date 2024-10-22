Singer CHERYL COLE breaks silence with heartbreaking tribute to her ex-boyfriend LIAM PAYNE







Monday, October 22, 2024 - English singer, Cheryl Cole has broken her silence in the wake of her ex-boyfriend, Liam Payne's death.

The former One Direction star died on Tuesday, October 16, after falling 45ft to his death from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palmero Hotel in Argentina.

Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne were previously in a relationship for two years, with the pair welcoming a child in 2017.

This evening, the grieving mother took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking tribute to Liam Payne who fathered her son Bear

Sharing a picture of the father and his son, the singer wrote: 'As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time.

'I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being.

'Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our seven-year-old son.

'A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.'





The pair, who both started dating in 2016, welcomed their son in March 2017.

However a year later in July, Cheryl and Liam announced their split.