Rapper LIL WAYNE is dating chef influencer LEAHANGELIE MURPHY







Monday, October 22, 2024 - Lil Wayne has found more than just a personal chef in LeahAngelie Murphy—he's also found love.

TMZ Hip Hop has revealed that the "Lollipop" rapper and his new chef have been romantically involved since early 2023 after Murphy began working for him. Their connection reportedly blossomed quickly, turning from professional to personal soon after she took over cooking duties in Wayne’s kitchen.

Hailing from Los Angeles, Murphy now lives with Lil Wayne, providing him with round-the-clock meals. The pair celebrated her birthday in style recently, dining out before hitting a skate park in L.A. to continue the festivities.

Murphy has been travelling alongside Wayne during his current tour, including his recent show in Columbus, Ohio, enjoying the best seat in the house as she supports the rapper both on stage and in the kitchen. She also shares her culinary creations on social media under the "Moufwet" moniker, giving fans a glimpse into her kitchen expertise.

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne has been hard at work putting the finishing touches on his highly anticipated album, "Tha Carter VI." With love in the air, fans are speculating that Murphy might just be the inspiration behind some of the album's upcoming love tracks.