Shake it Girl: ODM Nominated Senator CRYSTAL ASIGE displays her flexible waist as she entertains her fans (VIDEO).





Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - ODM Senator Crystal Asige recently took to the stage to entertain her fans and unleashed some killer dance moves.

In the video, Asige is seen whining her waist while performing live at an entertainment joint.

Besides being a talented vocalist, she is also a good dancer.

Her fans couldn’t help but cheer her on during the memorable performance.

Asige was the talk of social media last week after she left Kenyans mesmerized, following her brilliant speech in the Senate during Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment.

Kenyans heaped praise on the visually impaired singer-turned-politician, describing her as intelligent.

Her speech almost moved senators to tears as they keenly listened to her.

Watch the video of the nominated senator entertaining her fans.

Shake It : ODM Nominated Senator Crystal Asige Displays Her Flexible Waist as She Entertains Her Fans pic.twitter.com/pns73kp5wB — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 22, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.