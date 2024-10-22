Man storms into a witch doctor’s house in Kitui - What he discovered will shock you (VIDEO).





Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - A daring man stormed into a witch doctor’s house in Kitui after getting reports that several people had been conned and discovered an assortment of paraphernalia.

The cunning ‘mganga’ has been making a killing in the area by lying to people that he had special powers to deal with their problems.

In the house, there were several photographs of people that the witch doctor had been paid to bewitch.

The photos had been put in black pots.

There was also a long list of people that the witch doctor had been paid to bewitch.

The witch doctor and his team reportedly escaped through the backdoor after the raid.

