Did Deputy Chief JusticePHILOMENA MWILU reconstitute a three judge bench to hear GACHAGUA case after receiving ‘orders from above’? – LOOK!





Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - President William Ruto is allegedly using Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu to gain control over the Judiciary, similar to how he has already captured the National Assembly and Senate.

This was evidenced on Friday when Mwilu reconstituted a three-judge bench to hear the case filed by impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, an action deemed illegal.

After Gachagua was impeached by the Senate on Thursday, he went to court on Friday, where a court in Kerugoya and Milimani ordered Chief Justice Martha Koome to reconstitute the three-judge bench to hear his case.

Surprisingly, Mwilu selected the three judges for the bench on Friday night and instructed them to hear the case, doing so without an explicit order from the Chief Justice.

Gachagua's lawyers have claimed that an illegality was committed and urged the court to rule on the matter on Tuesday, citing a miscarriage of justice in Gachagua's impeachment case

