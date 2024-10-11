See what RUTO told archbishop MUHERIA and JACKSON OLE SAPIT when they asked him to save GACHAGUA’s from MPs’ guillotine









Friday, October 11,2024 - Fresh details have emerged about how religious leaders, led by Nyeri Catholic Archdiocese Archbishop Anthony Muheria and Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, attempted to reconcile President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, just hours before the National Assembly impeached him on Tuesday.

According to a local daily, Muheria and Ole Sapit visited State House on Monday and urged the head of state to forgive his deputy, who was facing an impeachment motion tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

During the meeting, Ruto cited Gachagua's conduct as the main reason for their fallout.

The president accused his deputy of allegedly being abrasive against lawmakers opposed to him, and openly opposing government policies.

The President told the religious leaders that, as a Christian, he believed in forgiveness, but “he cannot forgive Gachagua.”

