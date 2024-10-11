See how State House operatives are using brown envelops to save RUTO's face face in Mt Kenya after GACHAGUA impeachment.





Friday, October 11, 2024 - The State House and government machinery are working around the clock to persuade Kenyans that President William Ruto was not involved in the impeachment of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua was impeached on Tuesday by 281 Members of Parliament, following accusations of gross misconduct, corruption, insubordination, and disrespecting the head of state.

The impeachment motion was tabled by Kibwezi West MP, Mwengi Mutuse.

Despite Gachagua repeatedly claiming in various meetings that President William Ruto is behind his impeachment, on Friday, Ruto resorted to using "brown envelopes" to defend himself against these accusations.

In a headline by Daily Nation, “Ruto’s Call And Failed Attempts To Save Gachagua,” State House and its functionaries misled Kenyans by claiming that President Ruto tried to save Gachagua, but MPs ignored him.

According to impeccable sources, the headline was state-sponsored to protect Ruto's image, as many Kenyans, particularly Mt Kenya residents, had pleaded with the President to save Gachagua, who was ultimately overwhelmingly impeached by MPs.

The truth is that Ruto refused to save Gachagua and, on Monday, he reportedly told religious leaders that he could not forgive him for undermining his authority and opposing government policies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST