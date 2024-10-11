President RUTO has appointed his daughter CHARLENE as the chairperson of the National Mining Corporation as Kenyans get distracted on social media (LOOK).





Friday, October 11, 2024 – President William Ruto’s daughter Charlene has landed a plum job in the government.

According to a Gazette notice, Charlene has been appointed the chairperson of the National Mining Corporation for a period of three years.

The appointment took effect on October 4th, 2024.

Charlene takes over from Joseph Lagat, whose term ended on October 5, 2024.

This latest appointment of the President’s daughter has caused an uproar on X, with some accusing the Head of State of running the country like a family company.





