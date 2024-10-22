Mystery deepens as a Ford Ranger belonging to missing Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager WILLIS AYIEKO is found abandoned at a petrol station (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, October 23, 2024 - Investigators are probing the identities of two men captured on CCTV parking a car belonging to Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager Willis Ayieko, who has been missing for four days.

Ayieko has been missing since Friday afternoon after leaving Nairobi for a burial in Gem.

He departed the city at around 1 pm but never returned home, sparking concerns about his whereabouts.

His family grew worried when his phones went off, and no one could reach him.

Days later, there is still no trace of the missing man.

Ayieko’s family has speculated that his disappearance may be linked to his role as a Human Resource Manager.

With many companies laying off employees in recent times, they fear his abduction could be connected to someone he had to let go.

There are also speculations that his disappearance may be related to the Ksh 94 Million heist that occurred at the private security firm last year, with reports indicating that it was an inside job.

Detectives from DCI headquarters have taken over the investigations.









