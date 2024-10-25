See how Super Metro touts caused chaos during the burial of the famous ‘Makanga Bae’ - The family watched from a distance in shame (VIDEO).





Friday, October 25, 2024 - The burial of popular Super Metro tout Gerald Mwangi Njoroge, affectionately known as 'Makanga Bae’, was marred with chaos after his fellow touts turned rowdy.

The rowdy touts took over the ceremony and chased away pastors who were supposed to preside over the ceremony, demanding that they should be allowed to bury the late Gerald.

They danced on the graveyard and performed some rituals as Gerald’s family watched from a distance in shame.

At one point, one family member arose to speak to the gathering, directly accusing the friends of dishonoring the late Mwangi and lamenting that the ceremony had become an embarrassing spectacle.

“Watu hawa wote wametukosea kama family. Hatukutaka kuzika ndugu yetu vile munamuona yuko. Hapo Gerald vile amewekwa hapo si sawa...” The disgruntled family member was heard lamenting.

Gerald’s mother also accused his friends of stealing funeral funds.

See how Super Metro 'Rowdy Makangas' Caused Chaos During The Burial Of The Famous 'Makanga Bae'- The Family Watched From A Distance In Shame pic.twitter.com/eV0aLh6GZG — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 25, 2024

