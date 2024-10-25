An elderly man believed to be behind a string of armed robberies arrested and a gun recovered from him - It was concealed in a basin full of clothes (PHOTOs).

Friday, October 25, 2024 - A team of detectives drawn from Buuri East in collaboration with officers from Kathare Police Station, have successfully apprehended Fredrick John Mwenda, a suspect in a string of robberies that have rocked the area.
Ignited by a tip-off from vigilant community members, the
operation led the officers to Mwenda’s hideout in Maili Tano village, Ruiri
Rwarera location, Buuri East Sub-County.
Upon a thorough search of the premises, the officers discovered
a sterling assault rifle, serial number 001422, with its buttstock missing and
barrel shortened.
Additionally, they recovered 18 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition and
a magazine wrapped in a nylon bag cleverly concealed in a basin full of
clothes.
Mwenda was promptly taken into custody and is currently undergoing processing pending arraignment.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
