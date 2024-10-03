See how some Mt Kenya lawmakers are regretting supporting GACHAGUA’s impeachment motion as the process gets underway.





Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Some Mt. Kenya lawmakers are reportedly beginning to regret their decision to sign in support of the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

On Tuesday, 291 Members of Parliament signed a motion to impeach the DP, with a significant number of MPs from the Mt. Kenya region backing the move.

The Mt. Kenya region, widely considered Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's stronghold, is now seeing some MPs who initially supported his impeachment beginning to shift their stance and reconsider their position.

On Thursday, Embu Woman Representative Pamela Njoki Njeru explained her decision to support the tabling of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment motion

Njeru said that she supported the motion to ensure the tabling process was respected.

She clarified that signing the impeachment motion is not equivalent to casting her vote.

She emphasized that when the time to vote arrives, she will take into account the will of the people of Embu before making her final decision.

"It is important to clarify that signing the motion is not the same as casting a vote.

"My signature was simply to ensure that the democratic process is respected and that the motion can be tabled for debate in the National Assembly.

"As a legislator, I believe in giving every matter its due process and hearing.

"After careful reflection and serious consultations with my constituents, be assured that my conscience and your voice as Embu People will guide me to vote wisely in accordance with your wish when the motion is tabled," she stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST