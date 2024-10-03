Lawyer AHMEDNASIR claims a senior Mt Kenya judge has ordered a High court Judge to halt GACHAGUA’s impeachment – LOOK!





Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has claimed that a senior judge from Mt. Kenya has instructed a High Court judge to halt the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The motion to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was introduced by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse on Tuesday and garnered support from 291 Members of Parliament.

On Thursday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, through Swanya and Company Advocates, stated that the motion to impeach him is based on deceit and a misrepresentation of material facts.

These falsehoods, he says, have been peddled to the public so as to achieve an unconstitutional purpose.

He says the motion is a "choreographed political lynching designed to defeat the sovereign will of the Kenyan people expressed at the presidential election held August 2022."

In response to the petition, Ahmednasir alleged that a senior judge from Mt. Kenya has directed a High Court judge to halt the motion to oust Gachagua, citing that public participation was not conducted in all 290 constituencies.

Here is what Ahmednasir stated on X





The Kenyan DAILY POST.