Leaked audio of Kenya Kwanza MPs discussing how RIGATHI GACHAGUA reportedly withdrew Ksh 700 million from confidential budget to buy 3 lavish hotels.





Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been accused of withdrawing Ksh 700 million from his confidential budget to buy lavish hotels.

In a leaked audio, South Mugirango MP and Majority Chief Whip Sylvanus Osoro is heard saying that Gachagua is allocated a confidential budget of Ksh 700 million per year.

The funds in the budget are meant to facilitate his movement in and out of the country and pay staff in his office, including his PA, bodyguards, and media team.

Gachagua allegedly went to the Central Bank and withdrew the money in cash.

He used the money to buy three lavish hotels in Nyeri.

Gachagua’s office is reportedly running broke after he squandered the money allocated in the confidential budget and that’s why he allegedly restricts his movements in Mt Kenya.

Listen to the leaked audio.

Rigathi Gachagua withdrew his confidential vote worth 700 million in cash for the past two years as explained exclusively by Hon Osoro and what he used the funds for will shock you🤔



These guys have put Riggy G in a very tight spot. 🔨 pic.twitter.com/R7K3OBZAD2 — Amakanji Thomas (@AmakanjiThomas) October 2, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.