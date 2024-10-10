See how Kenyans consoled and comforted ‘truthful man’ RIGATHI GACHAGUA after his impeachment by 281 MPs

Thursday, October 10, 2024 – The unceremonious impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua by the National Assembly on Tuesday did not go down well with a section of Kenyans.
A total of 281 lawmakers voted to send
Gachagua home after 11 charges were listed against him. Only 44 strived to save
him.
He is now slated for a trial in the Senate,
where the members of the Upper House will be reviewing each of the counts to
decide his fate.
Many Kenyans came out to console and comfort
Gachagua, saying it was not the end for him.
According to the optimistic Kenyans, Gachagua
could be saved either by the senators, or the court(s) if he chose to appeal
the decisions of both houses of Parliament.
Those with confidence in the Senate argued the
lawmakers there would thoroughly prosecute the merits and demerits of the
charges individually before realizing their verdict.
Below are some of the citizenry's reactions;
"Not yet end of the road. Senate and high
court hopes are still there," said Davie.
"I like his eloquence and choice of
words! He is my Man...Let's now face the senate and hopefully even the
courts," said Gracious Twayne.
“I am not a Prophet but The Senate Will
overturn DP Rigathi Gachagua’s Impeachment by the National Assembly. Mark this
post!” Omwamba stated.
“All this negativity towards His Excellency
Rigathi Gachagua makes me want to support him more,” K. Geesk noted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
