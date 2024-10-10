See how Kenyans consoled and comforted ‘truthful man’ RIGATHI GACHAGUA after his impeachment by 281 MPs





Thursday, October 10, 2024 – The unceremonious impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua by the National Assembly on Tuesday did not go down well with a section of Kenyans.

A total of 281 lawmakers voted to send Gachagua home after 11 charges were listed against him. Only 44 strived to save him.

He is now slated for a trial in the Senate, where the members of the Upper House will be reviewing each of the counts to decide his fate.

Many Kenyans came out to console and comfort Gachagua, saying it was not the end for him.

According to the optimistic Kenyans, Gachagua could be saved either by the senators, or the court(s) if he chose to appeal the decisions of both houses of Parliament.

Those with confidence in the Senate argued the lawmakers there would thoroughly prosecute the merits and demerits of the charges individually before realizing their verdict.

Below are some of the citizenry's reactions;

"Not yet end of the road. Senate and high court hopes are still there," said Davie.

"I like his eloquence and choice of words! He is my Man...Let's now face the senate and hopefully even the courts," said Gracious Twayne.

“I am not a Prophet but The Senate Will overturn DP Rigathi Gachagua’s Impeachment by the National Assembly. Mark this post!” Omwamba stated.

“All this negativity towards His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua makes me want to support him more,” K. Geesk noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST