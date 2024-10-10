Kenyans tell GACHAGUA to use this video of RUTO saying his government is for shareholders to defend himself at the Senate.





Thursday, October 10, 2024 - Kenyans on social media have asked embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to defend his 'shareholders' remarks by playing a video of President William Ruto using similar remarks during his tour of Murang’a County.

The video emerged on Wednesday hours after 281 Members of Parliament impeached Gachagua on the grounds that he used shareholding remarks to alienate some communities and divide the country among other charges.

In the video, Ruto, speaking in Murang'a, told residents that they were shareholders of his government, which is why he appointed Njuguna Ndung'u as Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Alice Wahome as Lands Cabinet Secretary, and Antony Mwaura as Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Board Chairman.

Gachagua is set to defend himself in the Senate, and Kenyans opposed to his impeachment have urged him to use Ruto's video on "shareholding" to support his defense against accusations of saying the country is for shareholders.

Here is the video of Ruto saying his government has shareholders yet the National Assembly used this to impeach Gachagua.

Here is a clip of William Ruto telling Muranga people that they are the biggest shareholders.

