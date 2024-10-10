Hamuwezi Tumia Mali Yetu Vibaya Na Mtumie Barabara Vibaya - Boda Boda riders confront a prominent politician for breaking Traffic Rules (VIDEO).





Thursday, October 10, 2024 - A prominent politician almost faced the wrath of boda boda riders after they confronted him for breaking traffic rules.

The politician’s motorcade was driving on the wrong side of the road to avoid traffic, causing an uproar among the boda boda riders.

The riders confronted the politician and ordered him to follow the traffic rules.

“Hamuezi Tumia Mali Yetu Vibaya Na Mtumie Barabara Vibaya,’’ one of the riders was heard saying.

The politician’s motorcade was forced to reverse and follow the traffic rules before the situation escalated into a physical confrontation.

Watch the video.

Hamuezi Tumia Mali Yetu Vibaya Na Mtumie Barabara Vibaya- Boda Boda Riders Confront a Promiment Politician For Breaking Traffic Rules pic.twitter.com/OUFjSroXRW — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 10, 2024

