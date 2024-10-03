Samburu West MP NAISULA LESUUDA declares her stand on GACHAGUA’s impeachment motion – LOOK!





Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Samburu West Member of Parliament, Naisula Lesuuda, has stated that she is against the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Wednesday, Lesuuda said that while Gachagua has been making tribal remarks, it doesn’t warrant his impeachment.

She said that his conduct could be addressed through a debate or a censure motion.

“I firmly disagree with some of the Deputy President’s remarks, particularly those that appear to create unnecessary divisions in our country.

"However, I do not believe these comments rise to the level of warranting an impeachment.

"In my opinion, countering such views through reasoned debate or a censure motion would be more appropriate," Lesuuda said.

“We have seen examples from the past, such as the impeachment of the then-Majority Leader Hon. Aden Duale who was later re-elected and now serves as a Cabinet Secretary.

"These experiences remind us that political positions can shift,” Lesuuda said in a statement.

She insisted that the rift within the ruling party is purely an internal matter and she will not be involved as an elected leader from the Opposition party.

The MP noted that Kenya Kwanza should find an internal way of solving their issues.

