"I have carefully read the charges..," - Nyali MP MOHAMED ALI declares his stand on DP GACHAGUA’s impeachment motion





Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Nyali MP Mohamed Ali has announced that he will not support the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a social media post on Tuesday evening, Mohamed Ali, a close ally of President William Ruto from the coastal region, stated that he does not support the impeachment process, calling it ill-intentioned.

"I have carefully read the charges in the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

"In good faith, I do not support this cause of action and find it ill-intentioned seeking to demonize a public servant who has contributed immensely to this great country.

"Let it be known that I, Mohamed Ali Mohamed, did not sign the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua," Ali remarked.

The motion to impeach Gachagua was tabled in Parliament by Kibwezi West MP, Mwengi Mutuse, who is from the Maendeleo Chap Chap party.

Gachagua is accused of gross misconduct, corruption, bullying state officers, and undermining President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST