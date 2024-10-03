Provide names and phone numbers of Hustler Fund defaulters who have disappeared with billions or stop lying to Kenyans – RUTO’s government now ordered





Thursday, October 3, 2024 – President William Ruto’s government has no choice but to reveal who exactly disappeared with billions from the Hustler Fund.

This is after the National Assembly Special Funds and Accounts Committee directed the Cooperatives Ministry to submit a comprehensive list of Hustler Fund loan defaulters.

Cooperatives Principal Secretary Susan Mang’eni, while appearing before the committee, was ordered to submit a list containing the defaulters’ names, amounts owed, and telephone numbers per constituency.

In its directive, the Accounts Committee stated that the information would help in verifying the accuracy of the details provided by the borrowers during registration.

The lawmakers were forced to issue the directive after the committee led by Migori Town Member of Parliament Fatuma Zainab noted that the Fund, which has received over KSh13 billion in a recent disbursement, had a 78 per cent default rate.

During the meeting, the committee also censured the Ministry officials over their failure to submit evidence related to 19 outstanding audit queries for the 2022/2023 financial year.

In their defence, the Ministry officials attributed their failure to submit the critical documents to miscommunication and a previous shortage of staff within the Fund.

According to the officials, the shortage in staff forced them to rely on guidance from the office of the Auditor General.

The legislators further expressed concerns over the lack of qualified personnel within the Fund, questioning how it could manage Kshs13 billion recently disbursed to the ministry.

During the grilling session, it also emerged that the Fund was not insured with MPs raising concerns on how the Ministry would recover all the money which had turned into bad debt.

The latest development comes barely a month after Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya disclosed the government's intention to track down Hustler Fund defaulters.

