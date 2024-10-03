SALASYA: Why I won't support DP GACHAGUA’s impeachment despite ‘pressure from the other side’





Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya has stated that he will not support the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Wednesday, Salasya clarified that, despite remaining silent on the issue, his constituents should know that he will not support the DP's impeachment.

“The Mumias East constituents are my bosses, and I had promised them I would not sign the impeachment motion despite the pressure from the other side.

"I chose to be silent, but during voting with my one vote, I will vote no,” Salasya stated.

Similarly, Marakwet West Member of Parliament Timothy Kipchumba maintained that he had read the charges against Gachagua and would not support the motion.

“I have read and understood the impeachment motion against the deputy president of the Republic of Kenya, and indeed, it's a classic case of a hyena accusing its baby of smelling like a goat when it wants to eat it.

"My conscience is against the letter, the spirit, and the intent of the impeachment motion.

"Let history record that I, Timothy Kipchumba Toroitich, never supported the impeachment of the deputy president Rigathi Gachagua," Kipchumba stated.

