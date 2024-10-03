Kirinyaga Woman Rep NJERI MAINA summoned by DCI for planning to cause chaos during GACHAGUA's impeachment public participation





Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Kirinyaga County Woman Representative Njeri Maina has announced that she has been summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over allegations of planning to incite violence during the upcoming public participation on Friday regarding the proposed impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

On Wednesday evening, Njeri shared details of a summons on her social media pages, requiring her to appear at the Kirinyaga County DCI offices on Thursday, October 3, at 10:00 a.m.

“Good evening Muheshimiwa, there are serious allegations against you that you are mobilising goons to cause chaos on Friday during public participation on the DP impeachment motion.

"It is in this regard you are invited to appear at the CCIO Kirinyaga office tomorrow, 3/10/2024, at 1000hrs to shed light on this allegation,” read the summons from Central Regional Criminal Investigation Officer (RCIO) Dr. Abraham Mugambi.

Reacting to the summons, Maina stated, "Surely, the more things change, the more they remain the same. Governments for you"

Maina is one of Gachagua’s ardent supporters in the Mt Kenya region.

