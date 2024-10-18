RUTO’s Gov’t dodges the bullet as it gives in to doctors’ demands amid SHA rollout confusion





Friday, October 18, 2024 - Doctors across the country can finally breathe a sigh of relief after President William Ruto’s government agreed to disburse salary arrears of all doctors who were yet to receive their pay, in addition to extending their medical coverage to November 21.

According to the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Davji Atellah, the union had received confirmation from the Ministry of Treasury and Council of Governors that salary areas for doctors had already been disbursed.

He noted that the union would conduct a follow-up to ensure the funds were reflected in doctors’ payslips.

The KMPDU Secretary-General also announced that the government would soon begin the process of employing several doctors who are on an internship programme to permanent and pensionable terms.

He noted that the process would commence once the court rules on the matter by October 18 this year.

He further announced that promotions for doctors had already been approved in many counties as per the Return to Work Formula (RTWF) agreed in August this year. According to Atellah, the union had completed the process of gathering data from counties to ensure that doctors received promotions and redesignations.

Atellah also noted that the union was closely working with the government to ensure that all doctors facing challenges with their post-graduate fees were sorted.

He revealed that KMPDU had commenced the process of collecting documentation from affected health workers to reinitiate the sponsorship process and ensure everyone was included in the programme.

The move came a week after the healthcare workers threatened to stage nationwide demonstrations if the government failed to tackle critical systemic issues caused by the rollout of the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The Kenyan DAILY POST