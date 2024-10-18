See the punishment that this skinny man who was caught stealing gym equipment was given - He almost soiled himself (VIDEO).





Friday, October 18, 2024 - A young man sneaked into a gym and stole some equipment, only to be caught.

The skinny man was given a punishment that he will never forget after being ordered to lift the weights.

In the video, the suspected thief struggles to lift the weights as he begs for mercy.

His endless pleas to the mob to spare him fall on deaf ears.

He almost soiled himself while lifting the weights as ordered by those who caught him stealing.

Watch the video.

See The Punishment This Guy Was Given After He Was Caught Stealing Gym Equipment pic.twitter.com/8dbltMJJT0 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 18, 2024

