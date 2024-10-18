Sikuona haja kusukuma gari kwa mteremko – SAKAJA reveals why he backed out of GACHAGUA’s impeachment at the Senate





Friday, October 18, 2024 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja was yesterday forced to respond to queries by Kenyans on social media on why he refused to testify against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the Senate.

Taking to his X account, Sakaja noted that it was all over for the DP likening it to a vehicle that was downhill.

According to Sakaja, there was no need to push a vehicle that was already going downhill.

"Hakuna haja ya kuskuma gari kwa mteremko. c'est fini," Sakaja responded. Loosely translated to "There is no need to push a car that is downhill. It is over."

Sakaja was to testify against Gachagua and had filed an affidavit against the DP over some of his actions and remarks.

In his affidavit, the Nairobi county boss accused the DP of interfering with the running of the county government and policies adopted by his administration.

The embattled DP is also alleged to have propagated ethnic division within the county through his speeches.

