RUTO throws his corrupt friends under the bus as he invites IMF to investigate his entire Gov’t - Look!





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 – Things are about to change for the better after President William Ruto yielded to pressure from Western powers and allowed the IMF to investigate his entire government.

Ruto entered into a partnership with the IMF to conduct a governance and corruption diagnosis to unlock new funding from the monetary institution after pressure from Western nations.

The move is in a bid to combat rampant corruption in the country which has spiraled out of control.

Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, made the revelations on Monday affirming that he signed off the request on behalf of the government.

Mudavadi cited the major reason he signed off the document is because corruption keeps rearing its head and it needs to be contained.

All government parastatals, ministries, departments, and institutions will be required to undergo a mandatory governance and corruption diagnosis. “No institution is going to be free from this diagnosis,” he added.

“Corruption is across the board. Fundamental institutions that drive the economy will all be subject to this diagnosis,” Mudavadi noted.

The premier insisted it is important for the country to take the corruption diagnosis in order to move the economy forward and get citizens to benefit fully from the taxes they pay.

He warned corrupt public servants who were putting off the diagnosis exercise stating their days are numbered.

“If it turns out that it was by design that somebody was deliberately making sure that certain aspects of the technology are not implemented or not put in place, then the diagnosis will catch up with you,” he warned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST