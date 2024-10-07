Treasury CS JOHN MBADI proposes disbanding useless offices and firing some civil servants who are not adding value to the Government.

Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has challenged governors to disband unnecessary county offices which he claimed added no value to the government.
The CS attributed the
unsustainable wage bills crippling operations at the devolved units to
irrelevant offices created by the governors.
According to Mbadi, lowering the
number of offices would go a long way in helping create reasonable wage bills
for the counties and save millions worth of funds that often go to waste.
The CS categorically faulted the
county bosses for hiring and assigning several advisors to unnecessary roles
which he pointed out ate into much-needed resources that could be put to more
constructive use.
“I know you have difficulties in
managing your wage bills. There are so many offices that you are creating just
because they exist in the national government," Mbadi.
"We should put pressure on
the national govt to disband the offices instead of replicating them. They make
no sense, they are no use, unnecessary number of advisors and they don't add
value.”
According to the finance
minister, the national government was similarly grappling with the menace
claiming that some of the government advisors were not up to the task despite
holding key roles.
"Even in the national
government, we have too many advisors who don't have value at all, we have nine
officers who are technocrats if they are not put to the task, they should be
removed," the CS noted.
Mbadi's advice comes amidst
confrontations between the national government and county bosses with the
latter advocating for an increase in the budgetary allocations.
