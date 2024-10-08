To hell with the DP position! Ex-UDA insider KIMANI NGUNJIRI warns RUTO not to appoint a Kikuyu as his DP if GACHAGUA is impeached.

Tuesday, October 8, 2024 – Former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has told President William Ruto to look elsewhere for a deputy if Rigathi Gachagua is impeached.
Speaking during an
interview, the veteran politician hailing from Nakuru observed that the
ongoing impeachment of Gachagua has put the country in an awkward position, and
asked Ruto not to appoint a deputy president from Central to spare the region
further political polarisation.
“My prayer is to let people come
together. I urge President Ruto that for the seat of the deputy president,
because it looks like it is the source of problems in the Central region if you
succeed to remove Gachagua, don’t give Central that seat again,” he
advised.
According to Ngunjiri, who is
also Gachagua’s ally, the country is in deep economic trouble, and at the moment,
Kenyans should be focused on discussing a way forward for the nation.
“We have left all other things
to talk about the impeachment. Look at the serious national issues like that of
the airport and Social Health Authority (SHA),” he pointed out.
Ngunjiri also accused the
government of trying to cover up key issues that are going wrong in the country
with the impeachment motion of Gachagua.
The former UDA party member
further faulted the ruling government citing that it has failed Kenyans,
especially the young people.
“We are taking our people to
other countries for employment instead of creating opportunities for them
here,” he lamented.
He noted that the government's
pretense of creating employment under government projects while pushing for the
same youths to seek jobs abroad is misguided.
