To hell with the DP position! Ex-UDA insider KIMANI NGUNJIRI warns RUTO not to appoint a Kikuyu as his DP if GACHAGUA is impeached.









Tuesday, October 8, 2024 – Former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has told President William Ruto to look elsewhere for a deputy if Rigathi Gachagua is impeached.

Speaking during an interview, the veteran politician hailing from Nakuru observed that the ongoing impeachment of Gachagua has put the country in an awkward position, and asked Ruto not to appoint a deputy president from Central to spare the region further political polarisation.

“My prayer is to let people come together. I urge President Ruto that for the seat of the deputy president, because it looks like it is the source of problems in the Central region if you succeed to remove Gachagua, don’t give Central that seat again,” he advised.

According to Ngunjiri, who is also Gachagua’s ally, the country is in deep economic trouble, and at the moment, Kenyans should be focused on discussing a way forward for the nation.

“We have left all other things to talk about the impeachment. Look at the serious national issues like that of the airport and Social Health Authority (SHA),” he pointed out.

Ngunjiri also accused the government of trying to cover up key issues that are going wrong in the country with the impeachment motion of Gachagua.

The former UDA party member further faulted the ruling government citing that it has failed Kenyans, especially the young people.

“We are taking our people to other countries for employment instead of creating opportunities for them here,” he lamented.

He noted that the government's pretense of creating employment under government projects while pushing for the same youths to seek jobs abroad is misguided.

