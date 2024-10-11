RUTO refuses to attend RACHEL RUTO’s Mazingira Day event at State House as he goes missing – Look!





Friday, October 11, 2024 – First Lady Rachel Ruto led the country in celebration of its first-ever Mazingira Day as President William Ruto, who is a champion of climate change, went missing in action despite committing to plant 15 billion trees in the next 10 years.

Apart from a "Happy Mazingira Day" post on his X account, President Ruto unusually stayed silent for the rest of the day and had not made any public appearances by the time this story was published.

Interestingly, Ruto renamed the day from Huduma Day to Mazingira Day in a move to accelerate environmental protection and raise awareness of the triple planetary crises of climate change, biodiversity, and pollution.

Rachel hosted the first First Lady's Mazingira Awards (FLAMA) Ceremony at State House, but Ruto gave the event a wide berth.

The event was attended by a host of top government officials including Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, and Education PS Belio Kipsang. Schoolchildren, who were the center of the award, were also present.

While launching the First Lady Mazingira Award Ceremony at the State House, the First Lady revealed that school-going children are at the heart of climate change efforts and should be honored for their contributions.

The awards, officially launched last week at a Nairobi hotel, called for increased involvement of young people in mitigating climate change.

Students from various counties across the country were recognized and awarded for their contributions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST