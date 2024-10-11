Mt. Kenya MP GEOFFREY RUKU puts RUTO on notice after impeaching GACHAGUA – We are coming for you as well





Friday, October 11, 2024 – President William Ruto is now officially on notice to deliver or face the same fate as his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached by the overwhelming majority of MPs on Tuesday.

Speaking yesterday, Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku instructed Ruto to streamline the issues affecting his administration or simply get out of the way.

Ruku stressed that the president should immediately address national issues including the Adani-JKIA deal, and the recently rolled out Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) among others, failure to which they are going to impeach him too.

He asserted that MPs will play their part by ensuring that the government is held accountable, and all crucial matters are addressed urgently.

The MP strongly emphasized that the Head of State needs to get his house in order.

“As a holder of a state office, it is high time that we know that we’re holding these offices in trust of the people.”

“These are not our offices, and moving forward we are giving notice to the president that all the issues that are not going properly in the government must be streamlined, we will be demanding in the National Assembly to see the things are implemented most appropriately,” the MP said.

“If there are issues with Adani, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health.”

“We will be demanding very soon in the National Assembly to see that things are implemented in the most appropriate way because that’s what the people want,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST