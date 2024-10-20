“Ruto Must Go” slogans rent the air as Juja DCC read the President’s speech during Mashujaa Day - The ground is tough (VIDEO).





Sunday, October 20, 2024 - Juja Deputy County Commissioner had a difficult time reading the President’s speech during Mashujaa Day Celebrations after the residents chanted ‘Ruto Must Go’ slogans to express their dissatisfaction with Ruto’s leadership.

In the video, the residents are seen interrupting the Deputy County Commissioner’s speech by chanting ‘Ruto Must Go’ in unison as some walk out of the venue.

The area chief tried to calm them down in vain, forcing the Deputy County Commissioner to pause the speech to bring order.

The video comes days after Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was impeached.

Juja is considered one of Gachagua’s strongholds.

Watch the video.

Juja DCC Had a Difficult Time Reading The President's Speech as Charged Residents Chanted "Ruto Must Go". pic.twitter.com/XwMJLmiIAo — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 20, 2024

