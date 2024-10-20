Cry for justice as politician’s only daughter is found murdered at Biafra Estate in Thika (PHOTOs).





Sunday, October 20, 2024 - Nominated Kirinyaga MCA Lucy Njeri is mourning following the brutal murder of her daughter Seth Njeri.

The 23-year-old's body was discovered in a rented room in Biafra estate, Thika, on October 14, 2024, by her friend, Favour Mwende.

The MCA called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Mohamed Amin to bring to book suspects involved in the murder of her daughter.

She claimed that investigators at the Thika sub-county Criminal Investigation offices have made little to no progress on the case, despite more than a week passing since the incident occurred.

Seth was the MCA's only child.

Thika sub-county police commander Lawrence Muchangi confirmed the tragic incident and assured that the case was being taken seriously and investigations are underway.

According to sources, one of the students who was with Seth on the fateful day she was murdered is in custody.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.