See how Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua left Karen Hospital after his security was withdrawn - Power is transient (VIDEO).





Sunday, October 20, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua left Karen Hospital in his SUV after his security was withdrawn, following his impeachment.

Before Gachagua was impeached, he enjoyed the privilege of a contingent of highly trained security officers and a convoy of SUVs and chase cars.

In the video taken shortly after he addressed the press, Gachagua’s wife Pastor Dorcas is seen opening the door for him before he gets in and leaves.

The embattled former Deputy President addressed the media and revealed that his security had been withdrawn from his Karen and Nyeri residences, questioning the intent behind the extended purge that targeted his office staff members.

"I have been here alone without a single officer looking after me. All officers close to me were disarmed and given a warning that they should not be near me,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua stated that President Ruto should be held responsible in the event anything happens to him and his family.

“If anything happens to me or my family President Ruto must be held to account,” he said.

