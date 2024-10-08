RUTO is the one who started shareholding in Gov’t and I was just following his cue – GACHAGUA throws his boss under the bus





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has jealously defended himself against claims of being a tribalist.

In an explosive presser yesterday, Gachagua wondered why people were uncomfortable with him speaking about shares in government, yet President William Ruto is the one who invented the phrase.

Gachagua said his remarks about shares stem from the agreement between the president and other political parties within the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

He noted that Ruto appended his signature to the agreement which alluded to Kenya being like a company of shares.

"Nobody should ever accuse me of talking to me about shares; it is not me. It is my boss, President William Ruto, who appended his signature with other leaders that Kenya is like a company of shares.

"It is not me. And he did, he signed the agreements, sharing Kenya," Gachagua said.

Gachagua said accusing him of dividing the country was unfair when he was simply stating what was contained in the agreement that showed the shares each party would get upon winning the 2022 elections.

"They have shared the Speaker, the Senate, the Deputy President, and the President. That's what I've been saying. And then I'm being told that I'm dividing the country along ethnic lines.

"I did not upend his signature. I'm just being truthful," he added.

Gachagua accused the president and other Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders of pretending to be nationalists, yet they signed an agreement for their regions only.

"That is my crime. People want these things to be hidden so that they pretend to be nationalistic and say the Rigathi Gachagua is tribal.

"But the people who appended these signatures are the ones who should explain why they were signing things for their regions only," the DP stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST