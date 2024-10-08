The man captured on camera being abducted by suspected rogue state agents in Fedha is KANU party Communication Director - Details emerge (Video).





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - The identity of the man captured on camera being abducted by suspected rogue state agents in Fedha Estate, Embakasi has been unveiled.

His name is Cornelius Ronoh, a Communication Director of the KANU party and a vocal social media personality.

Ronoh was abducted outside a barbershop that he frequents.

Below is a full statement by the KANU party on his abduction.

We’ve received a report this morning that Mr. Cornelius Ronoh, who serves our party as a Digital Communications Officer, was brazenly abducted last evening outside the barber shop he patronizes near Nyayo Gate B in Fedha, Embakasi East.



Mr. Ronoh, an active digital political commentator, has become the newest victim of outright abductions of people civically engaged in the failure of the country’s public policy decisions.



The proliferation of gangland-style kidnappings of young people articulating public policy issues affecting them through digital spaces heralds a grim future for the rule of law in this country. This desperate attempt to instill fear in the public and silence dissent is unwarranted, uncalled for, and has no place in our nation.



As a party, we have dispatched our lawyers to report and pursue the matter at the nearest police station in Embakasi East. We unequivocally call on the authorities to produce Mr. Ronoh in any court of competent jurisdiction to stand trial if he is deemed to have committed any offense under the law.

Watch the video of how he was abducted.

A man captured on camera being abducted by suspected rogue state agents in Fedha Estate, Embakasi pic.twitter.com/hTi65jFCEW — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 8, 2024

