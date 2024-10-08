You are a big letdown - Archbishop JACKSON OLE SAPIT scoldS RUTO and GACHAGUA as he gives the president the last warning over the DP’s impeachment

Tuesday, October 8, 2024 – Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has warned President William Ruto to forgive his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, and spare him the impeachment as he pleaded or else he will set a very bad precedent.
Speaking at Kenya Anglican
University in Kanyuambora, Mbeere North in Embu County, Ole Sapit told Ruto to
have mercy and forgive Gachagua just like former President Uhuru Kenyatta
forgave him when he was his deputy.
He urged Ruto and Gachagua to
give dialogue a chance stating that the impeachment will further divide the
country.
According to the archbishop, the
impeachment would set a bad precedent polarising the country along ethnic lines
which is detrimental to national unity.
He has faulted the political
class for spearheading the impeachment of Gachagua’s impeachment motion over
what he called selfish agendas.
“The impeachment motion should
be set aside and dialogue given a chance. The president and his deputy should
sit and discuss their differences as leaders,” he stated.
He faulted President Ruto and
his deputy for failing to show leadership by giving dialogue a chance
arguing that they were elected to lead the country.
“As national leaders in this
country, the best way to show a good example to Kenyans is by holding a
mediation and solving their differences,” he noted.
The Archbishop observed that the
impeachment of Gachagua is not a priority given that many Kenyans need government services.
It comes as Gachagua is expected
to appear before parliament from 5pm to defend himself against 11 accusations
before MPs take a vote.
