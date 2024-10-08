You are a big letdown - Archbishop JACKSON OLE SAPIT scoldS RUTO and GACHAGUA as he gives the president the last warning over the DP’s impeachment





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 – Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has warned President William Ruto to forgive his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, and spare him the impeachment as he pleaded or else he will set a very bad precedent.

Speaking at Kenya Anglican University in Kanyuambora, Mbeere North in Embu County, Ole Sapit told Ruto to have mercy and forgive Gachagua just like former President Uhuru Kenyatta forgave him when he was his deputy.

He urged Ruto and Gachagua to give dialogue a chance stating that the impeachment will further divide the country.

According to the archbishop, the impeachment would set a bad precedent polarising the country along ethnic lines which is detrimental to national unity.

He has faulted the political class for spearheading the impeachment of Gachagua’s impeachment motion over what he called selfish agendas.

“The impeachment motion should be set aside and dialogue given a chance. The president and his deputy should sit and discuss their differences as leaders,” he stated.

He faulted President Ruto and his deputy for failing to show leadership by giving dialogue a chance arguing that they were elected to lead the country.

“As national leaders in this country, the best way to show a good example to Kenyans is by holding a mediation and solving their differences,” he noted.

The Archbishop observed that the impeachment of Gachagua is not a priority given that many Kenyans need government services.

It comes as Gachagua is expected to appear before parliament from 5pm to defend himself against 11 accusations before MPs take a vote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST