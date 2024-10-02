RUTO and Parliament invite Kenyans for public participation over proposal to extend Presidential term limit to 7 years





Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - President William Ruto, through Parliament, has invited Kenyans for public participation on a proposal by Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei to extend the presidential term to seven years.

Cherargei claims his bill aims to give more time for an elected president, as well as other elected officials, to deliver on their mandates. However, experts suggest it is a strategy by President William Ruto to extend his rule.

Under Kenyan law, a president is eligible to serve a maximum of two five-year terms.

However, Cherargei, a close ally of President William Ruto, argued that the current period is not enough for an elected president, or other elected leaders, to fulfill their constitutional mandate.

Though Cherargei's bill has been kept hidden by the government to avoid public outrage, the Senate has published a notice for public participation that will commence tomorrow and ends on October 25th.

Here is the senate invitation for public participation to allow Ruto to rule for seven years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.