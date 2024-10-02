RUTO’s life is in danger as MPs raise serious concerns about his security after tabling motion to impeach GACHAGUA – Look!





Wednesday, October 2, 2024 – President William Ruto may be forced to go into hiding for security reasons.

This is after MPs raised serious concerns about the President’s safety and security after tabling a motion to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Parliament yesterday.

Speaking after Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse tabled the impeachment motion, Majority Leader and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah warned that the decision posed significant security risks to MPs and President Ruto.

He emphasized that Gachagua is no ordinary man, describing him as "a black man with a black heart."

They thus called on Speaker Moses Wetangula to direct the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to ensure adequate security for themselves and the president.

“Just to add on to what Honourable Farah Maalim and Junet Mohamed have said, Honourable Speaker, the security of MPs is paramount,” Ichung'wah stated.

According to the MP, should anything happen to the president or any lawmaker, then the Inspector General of Police would be held accountable.

“Should anything happen to the president, I want to beg that you take with much weight the issues raised by Junet and Maalim.”

“For members of this house, all the 349 of them, you must direct the Police IG to ensure that when this house is sitting and even outside, members are secure," Ichung'wah said.

While reiterating the matter, Ichung’wah alleged an elaborate scheme by unknown individuals to cause harm to lawmakers who backed Gachagua's impeachment motion.

The majority leader further cautioned MPs against discussing the contentious motion in public forums including during media interviews.

The Kenyan DAILY POST