GACHAGUA is rogue, toxic and tribal and must go! Labour CS ALFRED MUTUA drops a bombshell as he supports the DP’s impeachment





Labour Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua fully supports the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement titled ‘Motion: Why Rigathi Must Go!!’ Mutua outlined several reasons why he was solidly behind the motion to impeach the DP.

Emphasizing heavily on the tribalism allegations against Gachagua, Mutua stated that there was no place for such conduct in the country.

“No one sends a postcard to God asking to be born a certain tribe. As a country, we have to say NO to the beating of divisive tribal drums that perpetuate inequality, ethnic tensions, and hate.

"The time has come for Kenyans to say ‘enough is enough.’” Mutua posted on his official handles.

According to Mutua, stirring an insurrection and violence, enslaving Kenyans with corrupt deals and attempting a coup are despicable actions that no leader should be allowed to get away with, accusing the Deputy President of all the above.

Mutua continued to express his disdain for Gachagua’s behaviour noting that tribalism and corruption have continuously been the curse derailing development in Africa and insisted that he could not allow for Kenya to be taken back.

He cited the unity achieved in Kenya following the announcement of the impeachment motion which he used as a basis to advance his argument that Kenyan MPs and Kenyans in general can rise beyond tribal lines despite party affiliations.

Mutua further claimed that the move to impeach Gachagua was not a political undertaking but an attempt to save Kenya’s soul.

“That is why this motion for the impeachment of rogue Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, is not about politics but about saving Kenya’s soul. That is the reason it is supported by diverse political parties - from the parties of Kenya Kwanza to Azimio parties such as ODM and even by members of the Wiper Party. Kweli, MBELE IKO SAWA,” he concluded.

