Researchers urge Kenyan Gov't to implement policy reforms in agriculture to shield the country from climate change associated losses





Friday, October 25, 2024 - The government of Kenya needs to review its legislative framework to shield the country’s agriculture from climate change-associated losses, experts, policymakers, and industry leaders have said.

Agriculture, a key pillar of Kenya’s economy, is increasingly vulnerable to erratic weather patterns, drought, and floods, leading to substantial crop and livestock losses in recent years.

This has prompted experts, policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders to gather in Nairobi to address the escalating effects of climate change and evidence-based policies and strategies for resilience and adaptation.

To achieve this, Senior Vice President for American Institutes for Research (AIR), David Seidenfeld, said the country should review its social protection policies.

“The work being done in Kenya to address and adapt to the effects of climate change will not only improve the lives of its citizens by fostering a healthier, more sustainable future, but it can also serve as a blueprint for other countries and communities across Africa and beyond,” said Seidenfeld.

According to a report by the United Nations, the cost of mitigation and adaptation and compensation for loss and damage is estimated to be about $580 billion (Sh74.8 trillion) in 2030 and could be as high as $1.8 trillion (Sh232 trillion) by 2050.

In partnership with Kenyatta University, AIR will evaluate social protection programs such as cash transfers and women’s savings groups to assess how they help households cope with climate-induced challenges.

