KRA unveils new measures targeting mobile phone importers, assemblers and retailers to boost tax revenue.

Friday, October 25, 2024 - The Government of Kenya has unveiled new measures aimed at mobile phone importers, assemblers, and retailers to enhance tax revenue collection.
Through the Communications Authority of Kenya, the government
announced that local mobile device assemblers must upload the International
Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of their assembled devices to a Kenya
Revenue Authority portal to ensure these devices are tax-compliant.
The new regulations will affect all stakeholders involved in
the assembly, importation, distribution, and connection of mobile devices to
local networks.
Importers, similarly, will need to disclose the IMEI numbers
in their import documents submitted to the KRA.
The regulator says this is necessary for registering devices
in the National Master Database of Tax-Compliant Devices.
“To ensure integrity and tax compliance of the mobile
devices in Kenya, the Authority hereby notifies all stakeholders, including
mobile network operators, involved in the local assembly, importation,
distribution as well as connection of mobile devices to local networks, that
with effect from January 1, 2025, the following requirements will apply for all
mobile phone devices in Kenya,” said CA in statement posted by government
advisor Moses Kuria.
