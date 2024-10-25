Did the U.S. and 12 other foreign countries sponsor GACHAGUA's impeachment and ban him from traveling? Surprising details emerge

Friday, October 25, 2024 – The U.S. Ambassador, alongside twelve other foreign envoys, has flagged off a fake statement purporting to be an official communication of the foreign states endorsing the impeachment of ousted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
The fake communique bore 13
flags of foreign countries (11 of which are in Europe) and the United
States of America (USA).
“As partners of Kenya, we
commend Parliament for its constitutional and transparent handling of the
impeachment of former Deputy President Hon. Rigathi Gachagua,” read the fake statement
in part.
“While the circumstances of his
departure are regrettable, this moment demonstrates Kenya's steadfast
commitment to upholding democratic processes and the rule of law,” the fake
communique added.
The ambassadors included are
from the Canadian High Commission, the Royal Danish Embassy, the Embassy of
Finland, the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Embassy of
Ireland, and the Embassy of the Netherlands.
Others are the Embassy of the
Republic of Estonia, the Embassy of Norway, the Embassy of Sweden, the Embassy
of Romania, the Embassy of Belgium, the British High Commission, and the
Embassy of the United States of America (USA).
The false communique claimed a
decision was reached to declare the former Deputy President persona non grata
in the European Union and the US following his ouster.
The 13 embassies refuted all the
claims including an imposition of travel bans against Gachagua claiming the
info was false and ill-motivated.
The clarification came in the backdrop of a spirited fight Gachagua put up in the courts in an effort to challenge his impeachment.
Following a petition by Gachagua’s lawyers, a
three-bench judge was appointed to hear it.
