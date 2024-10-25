Did the U.S. and 12 other foreign countries sponsor GACHAGUA's impeachment and ban him from traveling? Surprising details emerge





Friday, October 25, 2024 – The U.S. Ambassador, alongside twelve other foreign envoys, has flagged off a fake statement purporting to be an official communication of the foreign states endorsing the impeachment of ousted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The fake communique bore 13 flags of foreign countries (11 of which are in Europe) and the United States of America (USA).

“As partners of Kenya, we commend Parliament for its constitutional and transparent handling of the impeachment of former Deputy President Hon. Rigathi Gachagua,” read the fake statement in part.

“While the circumstances of his departure are regrettable, this moment demonstrates Kenya's steadfast commitment to upholding democratic processes and the rule of law,” the fake communique added.

The ambassadors included are from the Canadian High Commission, the Royal Danish Embassy, the Embassy of Finland, the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Embassy of Ireland, and the Embassy of the Netherlands.

Others are the Embassy of the Republic of Estonia, the Embassy of Norway, the Embassy of Sweden, the Embassy of Romania, the Embassy of Belgium, the British High Commission, and the Embassy of the United States of America (USA).

The false communique claimed a decision was reached to declare the former Deputy President persona non grata in the European Union and the US following his ouster.

The 13 embassies refuted all the claims including an imposition of travel bans against Gachagua claiming the info was false and ill-motivated.

The clarification came in the backdrop of a spirited fight Gachagua put up in the courts in an effort to challenge his impeachment.

Following a petition by Gachagua’s lawyers, a three-bench judge was appointed to hear it.

