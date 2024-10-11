Reprieve for GACHAGUA as a petitioner moves to court to block RUTO from appointing new Deputy President after impeachment

Friday, October 11, 2024 – President William Ruto’s nefarious plot to replace Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after his impeachment has been nipped in the bud.
This is after a petitioner moved
to the High Court to block the swearing-in of any new deputy president in case
Gachagua’s impeachment is upheld by the Senate, offering Gachagua a reprieve.
Advocate Morara Omoke filed a
petition at the Eldoret High Court yesterday demanding that Gachagua remain in
office until all legal challenges surrounding his impeachment are resolved.
Morara’s case aims to prevent
Chief Justice Martha Koome from swearing in a replacement while the court
hearings are still ongoing.
According to the petitioner, the
motion to remove Gachagua lacks the legal weight required for such an action,
raising concerns about the political motivations behind the impeachment.
“A conservatory order be issued
restraining the Chief Justice or any person acting under the instructions of
the Chief Justice including the Deputy Chief Justice from swearing in any
nominated Deputy President for purposes of taking over the role of current
Deputy President under Article 149(1) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010
pending the hearing and determination of this Application,” the petition read
in part.
While Gachagua’s impeachment is
headed to the Senate for further deliberation after it sailed through the
National Assembly, Morara insists that no new deputy president should be
appointed until the courts have given a final ruling on the matter.
The case has already been
certified as urgent and will be heard on October 17, coinciding with the second
day of the Senate trial.
