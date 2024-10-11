Road Rage: Video of motorists drawing crude weapons as they confront each other along one of the major roads in Nairobi.





Friday, October 11, 2024 - A confrontation between two motorists almost turned deadly after they drew crude weapons ready to attack each other, following a minor accident.

Instead of solving the issue like gentlemen, they drew crude weapons and threatened each other.

One of the drivers who was armed with a rungu was a cab driver while the other was armed with a machete.

The confrontation between the motorists almost caused a traffic snarl up.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.