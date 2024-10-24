Renowned Bishop MICHAEL WANDERI accused of impregnating a young lady - The kid is a carbon copy of the Bishop (PHOTOs)







Thursday, October 24, 2024 - Renowned Bishop Michael Wanderi of Christian Foundation Fellowship Church (CFF) is embroiled in a scandal after he reportedly took advantage of a young jobless lady.

The rogue Man of God, who runs a mega church in Kiambu County, is said to have lured the lady identified as Njoki and promised her a job.

He allegedly forced himself on her, resulting in the birth of a boy who resembles the popular bishop.

The victim reached out to an influential Tiktoker and claimed that Bishop Wanderi has been threatening her, bragging that he is well-connected to powers that be.

Reports indicate that Bishop Wanderi is fond of preying on young ladies in Kiambu and Njoki is among the many ladies that he has taken advantage of.

