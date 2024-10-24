Busted: See what this smartly dressed man was caught on CCTV doing at a Dental Clinic in South B (VIDEO)







Thursday, October 24, 2024- A man was caught on CCTV walking into a dental clinic in South B where he stole a phone that belongs to a staff member.

In the footage, the suspected thief is seen entering the clinic before picking up a phone at the reception.

He puts the phone in his pocket and walks away, not knowing that he has been recorded on CCTV cameras installed in the business premises.

The staff member found his phone missing, prompting him to review the CCTV footage which exposed the thief.

Watch the footage.

Someone sneaked into South B Dental Clinic on Wednesday and managed to steal a staff member's phone.



The clinic is urging the public to help locate the suspect. pic.twitter.com/tldHUAibEM — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) October 23, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST